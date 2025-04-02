Wednesday, April 2, 2025
4015-164th-St-Lynnwood-WA
Located at 4015 164th St. in Lynnwood, Wash., Quail Park of Lynnwood offers 253 independent living, assisted living and memory care units.
IRA Capital Receives $58M in Financing for Quail Park of Lynnwood Seniors Housing Property in Washington

by Amy Works

LYNNWOOD, WASH. — IRA Capital has received $58 million in financing for Quail Park of Lynnwood, a 253-unit seniors housing community located at 4015 164th St. in Lynnwood. Alanna Ellis, John Chun and Zach Brantley of JLL Capital Markets Seniors Housing team placed the three-year, floating-rate senior loan with a regional bank. Additionally, Dean Ferris of JLL handled the sale of the property to IRA Capital in June 2024.

Built in two phases in 2013 and 2020, the first phase consists of 131 independent living, assisted living and memory care units, and the second phase features 122 independent living and assisted living units, including 26 cottages and 16 enhanced assisted living units for a full continuum of care. Units offer studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, averaging 720 square feet with full kitchens. Community amenities include a fitness center, movie theater, putting green, walking trails, bistro and pub, meditation room, sustainable gardening and a host of activities, outings and social celebrations.

