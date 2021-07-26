IRA Cos. Acquires Four Healthcare Buildings in San Antonio Totaling 55,457 SF

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Investment firm IRA Cos. has acquired the Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio’s ambulatory surgery center and three of its medical office buildings in San Antonio. The properties total 55,457 square feet. All of the medical office buildings were fully leased to a single tenant at the time of sale. Alan Grilliette and Justin Brasell of Transwestern represented Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio as the seller in the transaction.