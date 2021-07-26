REBusinessOnline

IRA Cos. Acquires Four Healthcare Buildings in San Antonio Totaling 55,457 SF

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Investment firm IRA Cos. has acquired the Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio’s ambulatory surgery center and three of its medical office buildings in San Antonio. The properties total 55,457 square feet. All of the medical office buildings were fully leased to a single tenant at the time of sale. Alan Grilliette and Justin Brasell of Transwestern represented Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio as the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews