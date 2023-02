Ireland House Signs 43,108 SF Office Lease at 200 Park Avenue in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Ireland House, a civic body that represents the Irish government in the United States, has signed a 43,108-square-foot office lease at 200 Park Avenue in Manhattan. David Goldstein, Jim Wenk, Sam Mann and Allison Buck of Savills represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Megan Sheehan, Gus Field and Sam Brodsky internally represented the landlord, Tishman Speyer.