Ireland Stapleton Law Firm Relocates Denver Office

DENVER — Ireland Stapleton, a full-service Colorado commercial law firm, has relocated its Denver headquarters to 1660 Lincoln St., Suite 3000.

The firm has taken over the top floor of the newly renovated, 30-story building in Denver’s Uptown neighborhood. The space has been remodeled with a layout that features a number of shared offices, hotel-style offices, and advanced technology that will increase communication and collaboration within teams and practice groups. This flexible atmosphere is designed to better accommodate both remote and in-office workers.