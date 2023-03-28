Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
ColoradoLeasing ActivityOfficeWestern

Ireland Stapleton Law Firm Relocates Denver Office

by Jeff Shaw

DENVER — Ireland Stapleton, a full-service Colorado commercial law firm, has relocated its Denver headquarters to 1660 Lincoln St., Suite 3000. 

The firm has taken over the top floor of the newly renovated, 30-story building in Denver’s Uptown neighborhood. The space has been remodeled with a layout that features a number of shared offices, hotel-style offices, and advanced technology that will increase communication and collaboration within teams and practice groups. This flexible atmosphere is designed to better accommodate both remote and in-office workers.

You may also like

Lone Star Event Rentals Signs 12,000 SF Industrial...

Barnes & Noble to Open 15,000 SF Bookstore...

Colliers Negotiates $14.8M Sale of Crossroads Plaza Shopping...

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 52-Bed Sunset Villa Care...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.2M Sale of Sheridan...

Kingsmen Software Debuts 16,000 SF Office at Camp...

Eureka Opens 4,504 SF Restaurant in Aliso Viejo,...

Brinkmann Constructors Breaks Ground on New Headquarters for...

Hanley Flight & Zimmerman Signs 13,943 SF Office...