IRG Acquires 1.5 MSF Former Caterpillar Facility in Rockdale, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The 69-acre property includes several buildings along the Des Plaines River.

ROCKDALE, ILL. — Industrial Realty Group LLC (IRG) has acquired a 1.5 million-square-foot industrial facility formerly occupied by Caterpillar in Rockdale near Joliet. The purchase price was undisclosed. The 69-acre property includes several buildings along the Des Plaines River. The largest building is 1.3 million square feet and includes 65,384 square feet of office space. Caterpillar used the site for its hydraulic manufacturing operations. IRG’s CEO John Mase says the company intends to convert the single-tenant manufacturing facility into a multi-tenant complex capable of accommodating warehouse, distribution and manufacturing users. IRG plans to immediately begin renovations and marketing the space for lease.

