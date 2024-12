HOUSTON — Industrial Realty Group (IRG) has acquired a 221,879-square-foot manufacturing facility located at 16730 Jacintoport Blvd. near Port Houston. The site spans 21 acres site and includes multiple structures with barge docks, nine cranes, 10 acres for outdoor storage or expansion and 800 feet of frontage along the Houston Ship Channel. The facility was roughly 60 percent leased at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.