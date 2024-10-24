IRG Acquires 364,667 SF Manufacturing, Distribution Facility in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Industrial Realty Group (IRG) has acquired a 364,667-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Fort Worth. The address of the property was not disclosed, but the site spans 10.4 acres and houses three buildings that were formerly owned by industrial equipment supplier S&B Technical Products, which will lease back a portion of the space. Lee & Associates is marketing the remainder of the space for lease. The new ownership plans to implement capital improvements to the property.