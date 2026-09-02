Wednesday, September 2, 2026
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AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestMinnesota

IRG Acquires 422,727 SF Distribution Facility in St. Paul, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Industrial Realty Group LLC (IRG) has acquired a 422,727-square-foot industrial facility located at 411 Farwell Ave. in South St. Paul. The property formerly served as the headquarters of The Sportsman’s Guide, an online and catalog retailer. Situated on 19 acres, the asset features 392,727 square feet of warehouse space and 30,000 square feet of office space. The facility is fully available for occupancy, creating an opportunity for IRG to reposition and market the property to industrial users. The development features cross-dock loading on three sides, 36 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, a 110-foot truck court, a clear height of 22 feet and substantial employee parking. The site also includes an existing Union Pacific rail spur and rail doors, with activation required for future rail service.

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