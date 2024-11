ST. CLOUD, MINN. — Industrial Realty Group LLC (IRG) has acquired a 965,134-square-foot industrial portfolio in central Minnesota’s St. Cloud for an undisclosed price. The eight buildings are part of the St. Cloud Industrial Park and served as the longtime home to the fulfillment operation of Publisher’s Clearinghouse (PCH). IRG intends to redevelop and lease the buildings as PCH vacates in the near future. IRG owns approximately 4.8 million square feet of space in Minnesota.