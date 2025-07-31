IRG Begins Redevelopment of 1.4 MSF Former Joann Headquarters Campus in Hudson, Ohio

HUDSON, OHIO — Industrial Realty Group (IRG) has begun the redevelopment of the 1.4 million-square-foot former headquarters campus of fabrics retailer Joann in Hudson, located roughly midway between Cleveland and Akron. The 130-acre campus currently features industrial and office space, as well as undeveloped land. IRG plans to redevelop the campus to support uses such as corporate headquarters, distribution, research and development, manufacturing and retail, through both ground-lease and build-to-suit opportunities. In addition, the company will rebrand the campus as Hudson District and has tapped CBRE as the leasing agent. Joann filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2024 and earlier this year announced that it would begin closing all its retail stores.