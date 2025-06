SUFFOLK, VA. — Los Angeles-based Industrial Realty Group (IRG) has completed a 227,500-square-foot warehouse and transload facility in Suffolk for RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, an intermodal and logistics user based in Massachusetts. Located near the Port of Virigina, the project features 99 dock doors, 17 acres of trailer space and more than 1,000 stalls for trailer parking. The site is also fully fenced, protected by video surveillance and equipped with electric forklifts and yard jockeys.