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Named Dayton Commerce Center, the project is positioned on I-75.
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestOhio

IRG, PREP Funds to Renovate 160,000 SF Industrial Property in Dayton, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

DAYTON, OHIO — Industrial Realty Group LLC (IRG) and PREP Funds have acquired 5870 Poe Ave. in Dayton with plans to reposition the 160,000-square-foot property as Dayton Commerce Center. The asset is comprised of a 155,000-square-foot main building with 40,000 square feet of office space, six docks, four drive-in doors and heavy crane infrastructure. The property also includes a standalone 5,000-square-foot building. Both structures offer clear heights of 18 feet. Construction upgrades are slated to begin immediately, and ownership is actively marketing the space for lease.

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