This distribution and manufacturing facility is located in Dublin, Ga.
IRG Purchases 311,325 SF Industrial Facility in Dublin, Georgia

by John Nelson

DUBLIN, GA. — Industrial Realty Group LLC (IRG) has purchased a 311,325-square-foot industrial facility in Dublin, a city in south-central Georgia. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

The manufacturing and distribution facility is located on a 30-acre site along I-16 and within 100 miles of the upcoming $7.6 billion Hyundai Metaplant in metro Savannah. The property features trailer parking, 15- to 28-foot clear heights, 33 dock doors and sufficient power for light manufacturing use.

Los Angeles-based IRG currently owns and operates about 2.3 million square feet of industrial space in Central Georgia.

