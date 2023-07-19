Wednesday, July 19, 2023
IndustrialLeasing ActivityLouisianaSoutheast

IRG Signs Schlumberger to 1 MSF Industrial Lease in Shreveport, Louisiana

by John Nelson

SHREVEPORT, LA. — Los Angeles-based Industrial Realty Group (IRG) has signed offshore drilling giant Schlumberger Ltd. to a 1 million-square-foot industrial lease in Shreveport. The tenant will join Hyundai Glovis, Pratt Paper and Thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services at the 3.5 million-square-foot Shreveport Business Park. Schlumberger will occupy a portion of two buildings and utilize the site for high-tech manufacturing. The company’s $18.5 million investment is expected to create 596 new direct jobs, and Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 749 new indirect jobs.

