Irgang Group Acquires 196,462 SF Shopping Center in Metro Charlotte

MONROE, N.C. — Nyack, N.Y-based Irgang Group has acquired Poplin Place, a 196,462-square-foot regional shopping center in Monroe, about 21.3 miles south of Charlotte. Ben Bruner of the Bruner Group represented Irgang Group in the transaction. Thomas Kolarczyk, Danny Finkle and Eric Williams of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, Big V Property Group. The sales price was not disclosed.

Built in 2005, Poplin Place is fully occupied by an anchor tenant lineup that includes T.J. Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, PetSmart, Burlington, Big Lots and pOpshelf. Poplin Place’s other tenants include Boot Barn, Rack Room Shoes, Kay Jewelers and Claire’s. Additionally, the center’s former Dress Barn space was divided to accommodate Bath & Body Works and Spectrum.

Located on 30.2 acres at 2901 W US Highway 74, Poplin Place is located 28 miles from Charlotte Douglas International Airport and 28 miles from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Target shadow-anchors the shopping center.