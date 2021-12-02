Irgang Group Acquires 393,000 SF Union Lake Crossing Shopping Center in Millville, New Jersey

MILLVILLE, N.J. — New York-based investment and management firm Irgang Group has acquired Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center in Millville, located in the southern part of the state. Built on 43.3 acres in 2006, the property houses tenants such as Shoprite, Kohl’s, Ross Dress for Less, Staples and PetSmart. Restaurant users include Buffalo Wild Wings, Moe’s Southwest Grill and Sonic. Ben Bruner of Bruner Group represented Irgang Group in the transaction. Chris Munley, James Galbally and Colin Behr of JLL represented the seller, Goodman Properties.