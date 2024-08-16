Irgang Group Welcomes Three New Tenants to Shopping Center in Millville, New Jersey

MILLVILLE, N.J. — New York-based investment and development firm Irgang Group has welcomed three new tenants at Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot shopping center in the Southern New Jersey community of Millville. Bath & Body Works, AAA South Jersey and Jersey Mike’s have signed deals for 4,400, 1,945 and 1,500 square feet, respectively. Mario Brunelli and Chelsea Reizner of R.J. Brunelli & Co. represented the landlord in all lease negotiations. Reizner and Brunelli also represented AAA South Jersey. Jarrad Coletta of Coletta Commercial represented Jersey Mike’s, and Adam Rosenfarb of MSC represented Bath & Body Works. Irgang Group acquired Union Lake Crossing, which is now more than 99 percent leased, in late 2021.