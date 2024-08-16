Friday, August 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNew JerseyNortheastRetail

Irgang Group Welcomes Three New Tenants to Shopping Center in Millville, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MILLVILLE, N.J. — New York-based investment and development firm Irgang Group has welcomed three new tenants at Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot shopping center in the Southern New Jersey community of Millville. Bath & Body Works, AAA South Jersey and Jersey Mike’s have signed deals for 4,400, 1,945 and 1,500 square feet, respectively. Mario Brunelli and Chelsea Reizner of R.J. Brunelli & Co. represented the landlord in all lease negotiations. Reizner and Brunelli also represented AAA South Jersey. Jarrad Coletta of Coletta Commercial represented Jersey Mike’s, and Adam Rosenfarb of MSC represented Bath & Body Works. Irgang Group acquired Union Lake Crossing, which is now more than 99 percent leased, in late 2021.

You may also like

Prenuvo Signs 52,342 SF Healthcare Lease in Houston’s...

Oxford Partners Negotiates 19,973 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 92-Acre Industrial Development Site...

Saxum Real Estate, Meadow Partners Buy 80,420 SF...

Largo Capital Arranges $7.3M Loan for Refinancing of...

Dacon Corp. Completes 7,400 SF Industrial, Life Sciences...

Brixmor Begins $53M Redevelopment of Westridge Court Shopping...

Orange County Industrial Sector Experiences Leasing Slowdown, but Investment...

EōS Fitness Signs Two Retail Leases Totaling 94,842...