Irgens Acquires 130,000 SF Office Building in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Office, Wisconsin

WAUWATOSA, WIS. — Irgens has acquired 10701 Research Drive in Wauwatosa for an undisclosed price. The five-story, 130,000-square-foot office building is located at the intersection of Mayfair Road and Research Drive. Completed in 1995, the property was the inaugural development within the Milwaukee County Research Park. Irgens is planning to make substantial improvements to the facility, including new common area finishes and an amenity package. Blueprint’s medical office building team represented the seller, a REIT.