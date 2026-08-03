Irgens Breaks Ground on 204-Unit Viridia Apartments in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

WAUWATOSA, WIS. — Irgens has broken ground on Viridia Apartments, the company’s first multifamily development, at 10600 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Wauwatosa. The four-story, 204-unit market-rate community will serve as the final component of a larger, 14-acre mixed-use redevelopment by Irgens in the Milwaukee County Research Park.

The name Viridia is derived from the Latin word “viridis,” symbolizing nature, growth, renewal and vitality. The property will include a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Planned amenities include a pool, underground heated parking, a clubroom, fitness center, yoga studio, coworking spaces, a pet run and adjacency to walking trails and a public park. Initial occupancy is slated for November 2027.

Irgen’s mixed-use development began with the acquisition, redevelopment and repurposing of a former United Healthcare office building in Milwaukee County Research Park. Additional development on the site includes the revitalized office building, a fully leased retail building and a medical office building. When complete, the development is expected to be valued at more than $100 million.

Viridia Apartments is financed with lending from Fifth Third Bank, tax-increment financing from the City of Wauwatosa and equity funding from private investors. The project team includes EUA as architect, Greenfire as general contractor, Sigma Group as engineer and Harmoniq Residential as the management company for leasing and property management. A ceremonial groundbreaking will take place in September.