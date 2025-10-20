Irgens Breaks Ground on Two-Phase Cielo Vista Medical Commons in Peoria, Arizona

PEORIA, ARIZ. — Irgens has broken ground on Cielo Vista Medical Commons, a two-phased medical office building development at 26425 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. The project will deliver up to 80,000 square feet of rentable space across two buildings on 6.6 acres. Sheila Bale and Erika Eckblad of Cushman & Wakefield are marketing the property for lease.

Phase I will include the Lake Building, a single-story, 30,178-square-foot, multi-tenant medical office building with adjacent parking and site infrastructure. Completion is slated for June 2026. Phase II will feature the Summit Building, a two-story, 50,000-square-foot multi-tenant office building equipped with a gurney-sized elevator and additional parking. Delivered in shell condition, both buildings will feature brick masonry facades, flexible floor plates and state-of-the-art HVAC systems.