Monday, October 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
26425-N-Lake-Pleasant-Pkwy-Peoria-AZ
Cielo Vista Medical Commons in Peoria, Ariz., will offer up to 80,000 square feet of medical office space spread across two buildings.
ArizonaDevelopmentHealthcareWestern

Irgens Breaks Ground on Two-Phase Cielo Vista Medical Commons in Peoria, Arizona

by Amy Works

PEORIA, ARIZ. — Irgens has broken ground on Cielo Vista Medical Commons, a two-phased medical office building development at 26425 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. The project will deliver up to 80,000 square feet of rentable space across two buildings on 6.6 acres. Sheila Bale and Erika Eckblad of Cushman & Wakefield are marketing the property for lease.

Phase I will include the Lake Building, a single-story, 30,178-square-foot, multi-tenant medical office building with adjacent parking and site infrastructure. Completion is slated for June 2026. Phase II will feature the Summit Building, a two-story, 50,000-square-foot multi-tenant office building equipped with a gurney-sized elevator and additional parking. Delivered in shell condition, both buildings will feature brick masonry facades, flexible floor plates and state-of-the-art HVAC systems.

You may also like

JLL Secures $99.3M Refinancing for 25 North Industrial...

Conor Commercial, Globe Corp. Plan Four-Building Industrial Project...

Northcap Commercial Arranges Sale of 164-Unit Woodridge Villas...

Bell Bank Acquires 37,495 SF Office Property in...

Alliance Residential to Develop 270-Unit Broadstone RTP Apartments...

Kraus-Anderson Completes $46.6M Redwood Valley Elementary School in...

Nabholz Construction Breaks Ground on Fire Safety Facilities,...

Astral, Steady Capital to Develop 483,106 SF Mixed-Use...

Catalyst Development Completes 288-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in...