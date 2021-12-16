Irgens Receives Approval for Redevelopment of Former United Healthcare Property Near Milwaukee

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Mixed-Use, Wisconsin

Irgens will renovate the existing office building, while adding retail, medical office and multifamily components.

WAUWATOSA, WIS. — Irgens has received approval from the Milwaukee Regional Innovation Center Inc. for its redevelopment of the former United Healthcare office building located at 10701 Research Drive in Wauwatosa near Milwaukee. Irgens will transform the nearly 14-acre site into a mixed-use development fronting Mayfair Road at the entrance to the Milwaukee County Research Park. In addition to significant renovations to the current office building on the site, the revitalization will include new retail, medical office and residential components.

The United Healthcare office building was the inaugural project at the Milwaukee County Research Park in 1995, according to Irgens. Construction inside the five-story, 130,000-square-foot building is scheduled to commence in January. Interior improvements will include a new lobby, renovated restrooms, new building amenities and updated finishes. Exterior improvements will start in late spring and will include new and reconfigured parking areas as well as extensive landscape upgrades.

Irgens plans to subdivide the remaining land. The retail component will consist of an 8,000-square-foot, single-story building. A planned medical office building will rise two stories and span 43,000 square feet. Lastly, the multifamily component will include 185 apartment units.