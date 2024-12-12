Thursday, December 12, 2024
The building, part of Stone Ridge Business Park, will be renamed Stone Ridge Medical Commons.
Irgens Underway on Conversion of Office Property into Healthcare Space in Waukesha, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

WAUKESHA, WIS. — Irgens is underway on the conversion of an office property to healthcare space in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. The 58,223-square-foot building is part of Stone Ridge Business Park. Irgens recapitalized the project, and construction is set to begin later this month. Renovations will include HVAC upgrades, lobby and common area updates, a new fitness and conference center, and new external signage. EUA is the architect, Catalyst Construction is the general contractor and Summit Credit Union is providing financing. The project, named Stone Ridge Medical Commons, is slated to open in spring 2025. Visage Facial Plastic Surgery and Retina & Vitreous Consultants of Wisconsin have both signed leases at the property and will open offices next year. Ben Anderson of Colliers represented Visage. Markel, the building’s original anchor tenant, is relocating to Research One in the Milwaukee County Research Park.

