REBusinessOnline

IRI Signs 80,594 SF Office Lease in Chicago’s Central Loop

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

CHICAGO — IRI, a data analytics and market research firm, has signed an 80,594-square-foot office lease at 203 N. LaSalle in Chicago’s Central Loop submarket. IRI has relocated to the property after 30 years at 150 N. Clinton St. in the West Loop. Rising 27 stories and spanning 624,724 square feet, 203 N. LaSalle is a Class A office tower. Eric Myers of Transwestern represented the landlord, Sumitomo Corp. of Americas, in the transaction. Meredith O’Connor, Jake Ehrenberg and Matt Carolan of JLL represented the tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews