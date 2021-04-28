IRI Signs 80,594 SF Office Lease in Chicago’s Central Loop

CHICAGO — IRI, a data analytics and market research firm, has signed an 80,594-square-foot office lease at 203 N. LaSalle in Chicago’s Central Loop submarket. IRI has relocated to the property after 30 years at 150 N. Clinton St. in the West Loop. Rising 27 stories and spanning 624,724 square feet, 203 N. LaSalle is a Class A office tower. Eric Myers of Transwestern represented the landlord, Sumitomo Corp. of Americas, in the transaction. Meredith O’Connor, Jake Ehrenberg and Matt Carolan of JLL represented the tenant.