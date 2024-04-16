Tuesday, April 16, 2024
333 Commerce in Nashville features amenities including a fitness center and outdoor courtyards.
Iron Galaxy Studios to Occupy 25,000 SF at 333 Commerce Office Building in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Video game developer Iron Galaxy Studios has signed a 25,000-square-foot office lease at 333 Commerce in Nashville. The company, which has studios in Chicago and Orlando, will be relocating from UBS Tower, where it occupied space on a temporary basis.

Kevin Ziomek, Corey Siegrist and Jim Rose of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Amenities at the building include an 8,000-square-foot fitness center, outdoor courtyards and recently renovated lobby and common areas.

