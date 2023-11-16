Thursday, November 16, 2023
IronLink Logistics Signs 71,056 SF Industrial Lease in Burlington, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BURLINGTON, N.J. — IronLink Logistics, a third-party freight company formerly known as MD 3PL, has signed a 71,056-square-foot industrial lease in the Southern New Jersey community of Burlington. IronLink will occupy the entirety of a newly constructed building at 2609 Rancocas Road, which features a clear height of 32 feet. Nate Demetsky, Dean Torosian and Matt Kemery of JLL represented the landlord, metro Philadelphia-based developer Endurance Real Estate Group, in the lease negotiations. Casey Mungo of Daum Commercial represented the tenant.

