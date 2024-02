BOSTON — Ironside Realty has acquired a 3,300-square-foot single-tenant retail property located at 177 State St. in downtown Boston. The building is located within the 1 McKinley Square mixed-use development and is net leased to 7-Eleven. An undisclosed, third-party broker represented the seller, which also requested anonymity, in the transaction. Ironside Realty was self-represented.