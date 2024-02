HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Ironside Realty has acquired a 7,500-square-foot industrial property located at 376 Dan Tibbs Road N.W. in Huntsville. The property was fully leased to United Rentals at the time of sale. A local broker represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction, and Jimmy Goodman of Chicago-based The Boulder Group represented Ironside. The sales price was not disclosed.