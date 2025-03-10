Ironstate, Pegasus Complete Renovation of 138-Room Hotel in Harrison, New Jersey

HARRISON, N.J. — A partnership between two local firms, Ironstate Development Co. and Pegasus Group, has completed the renovation of the 138-room Element Harrison-Newark hotel in Northern New Jersey. The hotel, which operates under the Marriott family of brands, now features redesigned guestrooms with kitchenettes, rainfall showers and windows that maximize natural light. In addition, the renovation involved equipping meeting/event spaces with new furnishings and technological infrastructure and upgrading the fitness center. The project team also added a new food-and-beverage concept.