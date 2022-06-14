Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers to Develop 28,634 SF Healthcare Facility in Goodyear, Arizona
GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers have unveiled plans to develop a healthcare facility in Goodyear.
Situated on six acres at the northwest corner of 159th Avenue and McDowell Road, the facility will feature 28,634 square feet of space and offer oncology, CT and PET diagnostic imaging, radiation, chemotherapy and immunotherapy.
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 20, 2022.
