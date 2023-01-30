REBusinessOnline

Ironwood Partners Sells 105,406 SF Ironwood Square Shopping Center in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Idaho, Retail, Western

Located in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Ironwood Square features 105,406 square feet of retail space.

COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO — Ironwood Partners LLC has completed the disposition of Ironwood Square, a retail center in Coeur d’Alene. EMES Ironwood LLC acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Kobe Furqueron of Marcus & Millichap’s Salt Lake City office represented the seller, while Allan Friedman of Westlake Associates procured the buyer in the deal. Adam Lewis is Marcus & Millichap’s brokers of record in Idaho.

At the time of sale, the 105,406-square-foot Ironwood Square was 96.2 percent occupied. Current tenants include Staples, Rite Aid, Holiday’s Hallmark, Wells Fargo, Tesoro Fuel Center, Beyoutiful Hot Yoga and Norco Medical. Staples and Rite Aid recently extended their leases by seven and 10 years, respectively.

