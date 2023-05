GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Ironwood Realty Partners is underway on construction of Crossing 360 @ Red Hawk, a 214,801-square-foot industrial project in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. The rear-load, freestanding building will be situated on 12.5 acres and feature 36-foot clear heights, 10 dock-high loading doors, parking for 178 cars and 49 trailers and an ESFR sprinkler system. Delivery is slated for the fourth quarter.