The building is dubbed the “glass house.” (Image courtesy of Gensler/Gillian Fry)
Ironworkers Local 63 Opens 12,000 SF Training Center in Broadview, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

BROADVIEW, ILL. — Ironworkers Local 63 has opened its new 12,000-square-foot training center at 2525 Lexington St. in Broadview, about 12 miles west of downtown Chicago. Dubbed the “glass house” and designed by Gensler, the property is visible from I-290. Tradespeople within Ironworkers Local 63 help build the glass facades on skyscrapers in Chicagoland. Inside, the facility provides lab-like instruction spaces, a pressurized testing chamber, five-ton bridge crane and adaptable training structure. Skyline Construction was the general contractor.

