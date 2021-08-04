Irvine Co. Begins Construction of Final Phase of Spectrum Terrace Office Development in Irvine, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Office, Western

The third and final phase of Spectrum Terrace in Irvine, Calif., will consist of three four-story buildings offering more than 345,000 square feet of office space.

IRVINE, CALIF. — Irvine Co. has started construction for the third and final phase of Spectrum Terrace, an office development located at the intersection of the 405, 5 and 133 freeways in Irvine.

The final phase of the project will feature three four-story buildings totaling more than 345,000 square feet of Class A office space. Completion is slated for August 2022.

Spectrum Terrace’s buildings are arranged in three terraced office neighborhoods that are adjacent to coastal wilderness and a 1.5-mile jogging/walking trail. The development also offers The Commons, an outdoor gathering area with shaded workspaces for meetings, breaks or small events; a private, resort-style fitness center; Terrace Kitchen + Bar; and Venue, a fully equipped meeting and event space for up to 100 people. The property also features an Olympic-length pool, poolside cabanas, high-end locker rooms and grab-and-go food offerings.

Spectrum Terrace is currently 80 percent leased. Tenants include Alteryx, CoStar Group, iHerb, Kajabi and RSM.