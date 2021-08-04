Irvine Co. Begins Construction of Final Phase of Spectrum Terrace Office Development in Irvine, California
IRVINE, CALIF. — Irvine Co. has started construction for the third and final phase of Spectrum Terrace, an office development located at the intersection of the 405, 5 and 133 freeways in Irvine.
The final phase of the project will feature three four-story buildings totaling more than 345,000 square feet of Class A office space. Completion is slated for August 2022.
Spectrum Terrace’s buildings are arranged in three terraced office neighborhoods that are adjacent to coastal wilderness and a 1.5-mile jogging/walking trail. The development also offers The Commons, an outdoor gathering area with shaded workspaces for meetings, breaks or small events; a private, resort-style fitness center; Terrace Kitchen + Bar; and Venue, a fully equipped meeting and event space for up to 100 people. The property also features an Olympic-length pool, poolside cabanas, high-end locker rooms and grab-and-go food offerings.
Spectrum Terrace is currently 80 percent leased. Tenants include Alteryx, CoStar Group, iHerb, Kajabi and RSM.