Irvine Co. Opens Innovation Office Park in Irvine Spectrum Business District

Posted on by in California, Development, Office, Western

The office suites at Innovation Office Park in Irvine, Calif., feature roll-up doors, private patios and customizable graphics and interiors for tenants.

IRVINE, CALIF. — Irvine Company has opened Innovation Office Park, an open-air office village in the Irvine Spectrum business district.

Offering more than 1.1 million square feet of creative and flexible workspace on 73 acres, the property features 28 loft-style buildings naturally connected by a center pedestrian path line. The property features expansive indoor and outdoor space; an indoor/outdoor café with rotating cuisine and walk-up artisan coffee bar; an event-ready pavilion; a private fitness center with spin/yoga studio; and tech-enabled conference and event space.

Located at the confluence of interstates 5 and 133, Innovation Office Park’s first eight buildings, totaling 300,000 square feet, are now available for lease. The workplace community offers buildings ranging from 20,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet with suites as small as 2,000 square feet. Companies are able to customize spaces through branded super-graphics on the building exterior and select from a curated menu of private patio furniture and tailored interiors.

The buildings also feature oversized roll-up doors, private patios, operable windows for fresh air, MERV-13 air filtration for healthier air circulation and Viracon glass and skylights for maximum energy-efficient daylighting.

LPA served as architect and Burton Studio served as landscape architect.