DEER PARK, N.Y. — Locally based brokerage firm Island Associates Real Estate has negotiated the $3.4 million sale of a 6,000-square-foot warehouse in the Long Island community of Deer Park. The site at 955 Long Island Ave. was previously used for auto wrecking , inside metal storage and truck repairs. Lawrence Densen and Chris Mayor of Island Associates represented the seller, a family estate, in the transaction. The buyer was a New York City-based construction and scaffolding company.