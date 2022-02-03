iStar Inc. Agrees to Sell National Portfolio of Net-Leased Assets for $3B

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based investment firm iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) has entered into an agreement to sell its portfolio of net-leased office, industrial and entertainment properties for roughly $3 billion. The properties are located in various markets throughout the country and total approximately 18.3 million square feet. The buyer is an affiliate of New York City-based private equity firm Carlyle Group. The deal is expected to close before the end of the first quarter.