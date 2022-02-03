REBusinessOnline

iStar Inc. Agrees to Sell National Portfolio of Net-Leased Assets for $3B

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Net Lease, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based investment firm iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) has entered into an agreement to sell its portfolio of net-leased office, industrial and entertainment properties for roughly $3 billion. The properties are located in various markets throughout the country and total approximately 18.3 million square feet. The buyer is an affiliate of New York City-based private equity firm Carlyle Group. The deal is expected to close before the end of the first quarter.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  