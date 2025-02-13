Thursday, February 13, 2025
Isuzu's new assembly plant sits on over 200 acres in Piedmont, S.C.
Isuzu Acquires 1 MSF Industrial Facility in Upstate South Carolina, Plans to Invest $280M for Assembly Plant

by John Nelson

PIEDMONT, S.C. — Isuzu North America Corp., a subsidiary of Japanese automobile manufacturer Isuzu, has acquired Enterprise 85, a 1 million-square-foot industrial facility located at 7745 Augusta Road Piedmont. Situated on over 200 acres in South Carolina’s Upstate region near I-185, the building will house an assembly plant to expand Isuzu’s vehicle supply capabilities in North America. Isuzu’s estimated $280 million investment at the facility will create more than 700 new jobs, with operations anticipated to begin in 2027.

The property was recently developed on a speculative basis by SunCap Property Group and the real estate arm of Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Garrett Scott, John Montgomery, Brockton Hall and Dillon Swayngim of Colliers’ Spartanburg, S.C., office represented SunCap in the transaction.

