It Gym to Open 3,300 SF Facility at Bell Works Chicagoland

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — It Gym, a locally owned fitness studio that offers personal training and group exercise classes, will open a 3,300-square-foot facility at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates. The gym, owned by local personal trainer Gina Kaiser, is slated to open this summer. Bell Works Chicagoland is a redevelopment of the former AT&T corporate campus. Somerset Development is the owner.