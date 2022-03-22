REBusinessOnline

It Gym to Open 3,300 SF Facility at Bell Works Chicagoland

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Retail

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — It Gym, a locally owned fitness studio that offers personal training and group exercise classes, will open a 3,300-square-foot facility at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates. The gym, owned by local personal trainer Gina Kaiser, is slated to open this summer. Bell Works Chicagoland is a redevelopment of the former AT&T corporate campus. Somerset Development is the owner.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Mar
24
Webinar: Increase Student Housing NOI & Equity Value with Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  