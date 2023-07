FORT WORTH, TEXAS — The David L. Aldridge Co., a provider of information technology (IT) services, has signed a 3,986-square-foot office lease at One Ridgmar Centre in Fort Worth. The 10-story, 177,199-square-foot building recently underwent a capital improvement program. Matt Carthey and Jake Neal of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Frontier Equity, in the lease negotiations. Justin Utay of NAI Robert Lynn represented the tenant.