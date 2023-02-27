REBusinessOnline

ITEX, Time Warp to Develop Cinema-Themed BTR Project in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Posted on by in Arkansas, Build-to-Rent, Development, Multifamily, Retail, Single-Family Rental, Southeast

In addition to 214 single-family rental homes, The Aronson in Fayetteville, Ark., will feature a drive-in movie theater operated by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — The ITEX Group and Time Warp Enterprises have released plans for The Aronson, a build-to-rent (BTR) project in Fayetteville that will be anchored by a new moviegoing concept from Austin, Texas-based theater chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. The Aronson’s 214 units will be available as single-family, duplex or triplex configurations. Amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, playgrounds, dog parks and bike parking. The project is anticipated to deliver by 2024.

The Aronson will be home to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema + Drive-In, developed via a partnership among Catchlight Entertainment, ITEX and Time Warp. In addition to eight indoor movie screens, with a total of 798 reclining theater seats, the concept also includes a permanent outdoor drive-in theater with a beer garden and parking for cars and bikes.

The Aronson is named for cinema pioneer and Arkansas native Max Aronson, whose screen name was Gilbert “Bronco Billy” Anderson. Aronson starred in several silent films in the early part of the 20th century as Bronco Billy. He also was a producer on “The Tramp,” a film released in 1915 and recognized as one of Charlie Chaplin’s first well-known performances.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  