ITEX, Time Warp to Develop Cinema-Themed BTR Project in Fayetteville, Arkansas

In addition to 214 single-family rental homes, The Aronson in Fayetteville, Ark., will feature a drive-in movie theater operated by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — The ITEX Group and Time Warp Enterprises have released plans for The Aronson, a build-to-rent (BTR) project in Fayetteville that will be anchored by a new moviegoing concept from Austin, Texas-based theater chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. The Aronson’s 214 units will be available as single-family, duplex or triplex configurations. Amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, playgrounds, dog parks and bike parking. The project is anticipated to deliver by 2024.

The Aronson will be home to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema + Drive-In, developed via a partnership among Catchlight Entertainment, ITEX and Time Warp. In addition to eight indoor movie screens, with a total of 798 reclining theater seats, the concept also includes a permanent outdoor drive-in theater with a beer garden and parking for cars and bikes.

The Aronson is named for cinema pioneer and Arkansas native Max Aronson, whose screen name was Gilbert “Bronco Billy” Anderson. Aronson starred in several silent films in the early part of the 20th century as Bronco Billy. He also was a producer on “The Tramp,” a film released in 1915 and recognized as one of Charlie Chaplin’s first well-known performances.