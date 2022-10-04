ITS Logistics Signs 1 MSF Industrial Lease at Intermodal Logistics Center in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — ITS Logistics, a Nevada-based third-party provider, has signed a 1 million-square-foot industrial lease at Intermodal Logistics Center, a project in Fort Worth by Northpoint Development. Intermodal Logistics Center is a seven-building development located on the city’s north side. Construction began in August and is expected to be complete in July 2023. ITS Logistics’ new space will feature 40-foot clear heights, 200-plus dock doors and parking for 211 trailers. Brad Struck, Clint Manning, Darren Woodson and John Bollman of Cresa represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.