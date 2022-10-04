ITS Logistics Signs 1 MSF Industrial Lease at Intermodal Logistics Center in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — ITS Logistics, a Nevada-based third-party provider, has signed a 1 million-square-foot industrial lease at Intermodal Logistics Center, a project in Fort Worth by Northpoint Development. Intermodal Logistics Center is a seven-building development located on the city’s north side. Construction began in August and is expected to be complete in July 2023. ITS Logistics’ new space will feature 40-foot clear heights, 200-plus dock doors and parking for 211 trailers. Brad Struck, Clint Manning, Darren Woodson and John Bollman of Cresa represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.