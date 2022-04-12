Ivanhoe Cambridge, Greystar Break Ground on 170,000 SF Office Project in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Canadian developer Ivanhoé Cambridge and South Carolina-based Greystar have broken ground on a 170,000-square-foot office project in downtown Austin. The seven-story building will be part of 1121 at Symphony Square, a mixed-use development at which The Waller, a 32-story residential tower, is currently under construction. The property will feature 5,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, as well as a range of amenities that promote employee health and wellness, such as a pool, fitness center and turf lawn. Architecture firm R2L is designing the project, with interiors by Austin-based Page and landscape architecture by TBG Partners. Completion is slated for spring 2023.
