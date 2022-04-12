Ivanhoe Cambridge, Greystar Break Ground on 170,000 SF Office Project in Downtown Austin

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Initial occupancy of the office building at 1121 at Symphony Square in Austin is slated for spring 2023.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Canadian developer Ivanhoé Cambridge and South Carolina-based Greystar have broken ground on a 170,000-square-foot office project in downtown Austin. The seven-story building will be part of 1121 at Symphony Square, a mixed-use development at which The Waller, a 32-story residential tower, is currently under construction. The property will feature 5,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, as well as a range of amenities that promote employee health and wellness, such as a pool, fitness center and turf lawn. Architecture firm R2L is designing the project, with interiors by Austin-based Page and landscape architecture by TBG Partners. Completion is slated for spring 2023.