REBusinessOnline

Ivanhoe Cambridge, Greystar Break Ground on 170,000 SF Office Project in Downtown Austin

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

1121-at-Symphony-Square-Austin

Initial occupancy of the office building at 1121 at Symphony Square in Austin is slated for spring 2023.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Canadian developer Ivanhoé Cambridge and South Carolina-based Greystar have broken ground on a 170,000-square-foot office project in downtown Austin. The seven-story building will be part of 1121 at Symphony Square, a mixed-use development at which The Waller, a 32-story residential tower, is currently under construction. The property will feature 5,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, as well as a range of amenities that promote employee health and wellness, such as a pool, fitness center and turf lawn. Architecture firm R2L is designing the project, with interiors by Austin-based Page and landscape architecture by TBG Partners. Completion is slated for spring 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  