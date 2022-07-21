Ivy Realty Acquires Southern New Jersey Industrial Portfolio for $19.2M
BELLMAWR, N.J. — Ivy Realty, an investment firm with three offices along the East Coast, has acquired a portfolio of two industrial buildings totaling 171,500 square feet in the Southern New Jersey community of Bellmawr. The single-tenant buildings, which measure 78,000 and 93,500 square feet, are both located within the 2.8 million-square-foot Interstate Business Park and were fully leased at the time of sale. Stephen Marzullo, Adam Silverman and Dan McGovern of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.
