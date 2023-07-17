Ivy Realty Buys Junction 23 Creative Office Redevelopment in Denver

DENVER — Ivy Realty has purchased Junction 23, a creative office property at 2323 Delgany St. in Denver’s River North (RiNo) District. The price was not disclosed.

The project represents a 12-month renovation by EverWest, which converted a 1975-built industrial building into 86,127 square feet of creative workspace in 2019.

Junction 23 features an open interior, indoor-outdoor concept with a 73,915-square-foot ground floor and 12,212-square-foot second floor. The project incorporates numerous flexible work areas including modern conference rooms, small-group breakout spaces and roll-up garage doors that connect to a center atrium and outdoor meeting areas. It features 16-foot windows, 25-foot exposed ceilings, more than two dozen skylights and energy-efficient LED lighting.

John Jugl of Newmark represented the seller, EverWest, in the transaction.