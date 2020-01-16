Ivy Realty Sells Miami Office Building for $30.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

Waterford Centre at Blue Lagoon is located on four acres at 6205 Blue Lagoon Drive.

MIAMI — Greenwich, Conn.-based Ivy Realty has sold the Waterford Centre at Blue Lagoon office building in Miami for $30.4 million. An affiliate of Coral Gables-based Patton Real Estate Group bought the six-story property for $332 per square foot. The 91,431-square-foot office building is located on four acres at 6205 Blue Lagoon Drive. Miguel Alcivar, Dominic Montazemi, Scott O’Donnell and Mike Davis of Cushman & Wakefield’ s Capital Markets team represented Ivy Realty in the sale, while Stuart Kapp of Kapp Morrison LLP provided the seller with legal counsel during negotiations. Ivy Realty originally acquired Waterford Centre for $21.9 million in an entity sale in 2014.

Developed in 1999, Waterford Centre is situated in Miami’s Waterford Business District, a 250-acre master-planned, mixed-use park located directly across the Dolphin Expressway (Fla. State Road 836) from Miami International Airport. The park is composed of 22 office buildings totaling more than 3.3 million square feet, as well as four hotels, numerous restaurants, banking facilities, a day care center and a United States Postal Service branch. The building was 88.8 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including The Parker Co., CheckAlt LLC, Travel Traders LLC and Cardinia Real Estate LLC of Omnicom Group.