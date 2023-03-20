IWG Adds 34 New Flexible Workspaces Across Midwest

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based International Workplace Group (IWG) has added 34 new flexible workspaces in the Midwest region in the last six months. Including these new locations, IWG has added roughly 150 locations nationwide across the U.S. since October 2022. IWG intends to add 1,000 new locations globally.

IWG’s new locations stretch across brands such as Spaces, Regus and HQ, and are situated in both urban and suburban areas across markets such as Chicago; Columbus, Ohio; Jeffersonville, Ind.; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Lakeville, Minn.; and De Pere, Wis. The Midwest offices total more than 280,000 square feet. About 76 percent of the new workspaces are located in smaller towns and communities outside of metro areas. IGW is opening the vast majority of its new locations in partnership with commercial real estate owners, developers and franchisee investors.