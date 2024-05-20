IWG Adds Seven New Coworking Spaces Across Illinois

ILLINOIS — IWG, a provider of hybrid working solutions with brands including Spaces, Regus and HQ, is adding seven flexible workspaces in metro Chicago. The centers are designed to shorten commute times and provide increased flexibility for residents to work in the communities in which they reside. IWG says its new Illinois locations come on the heels of the business posting its highest-ever revenue and adding 867 new global locations over the course of 2023. IWG added 35 new locations in Illinois in 2023. With these seven new signings, IWG’s footprint now spans 75 locations across the state. Two of the new spaces are in Chicago, while the rest are in Naperville, Buffalo Grove, Libertyville, Naperville and Olympia Fields. IWG predicts that 30 percent of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspace by 2030.