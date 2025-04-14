Monday, April 14, 2025
IWG Adds Three New Coworking Spaces in Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS, SOUTH BEND AND BLOOMINGTON, IND. — International Workplace Group (IWG), a hybrid workspace platform with brands such as Spaces, Regus and HQ, has added three new coworking spaces in Indiana. The company’s footprint now totals more than 20 locations in the state. The new locations are at 863 Massachusetts Ave. in Indianapolis, 701 N. Niles Ave. in South Bend and 3802 E. 3rd St. in Bloomington. The Bloomington facility is now open, while the others will debut later this year. All will include private offices, meeting rooms, coworking and creative spaces. Citing explosive market growth as companies of all sizes adopt hybrid working for the long term, IWG says that 30 percent of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspace by 2030.

