IWG Plans to Open New Flexible Workspace in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — IWG, a provider of flexible workspaces, has unveiled plans to open a new location in Indianapolis. The company cites growing demand for hybrid working and flexibility for companies of all sizes. The new location will be situated in the College Park neighborhood of Indianapolis near Highway 465. IWG is opening the vast majority of its new locations in partnership with commercial real estate owners, developers and franchisee investors.