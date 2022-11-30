REBusinessOnline

IWG to Open Five New Regus Coworking Locations in the Carolinas

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, North Carolina, Office, South Carolina, Southeast

ZUG, SWITZERLAND — IWG plc, a Swiss coworking provider, plans to open five new Regus-branded flexible offices in North and South Carolina. The five locations include 3511 Shannon Road in Durham; 8024 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh; 140 Stoneridge Drive in Columbia, S.C.; 222 N Lafayette St. in Shelby, N.C. (Charlotte suburb); and 900 Trail Ridge Road in Aiken, S.C. (Augusta suburb). All five locations will offer IWG’s full suite of services, including private offices, coworking and collaboration spaces, meeting rooms and a host of tech services, including IT support. The new Carolinas locations are part of IWG’s plan to add more than 500 locations throughout the United States.

