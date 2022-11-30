IWG to Open Five New Regus Coworking Locations in the Carolinas
ZUG, SWITZERLAND — IWG plc, a Swiss coworking provider, plans to open five new Regus-branded flexible offices in North and South Carolina. The five locations include 3511 Shannon Road in Durham; 8024 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh; 140 Stoneridge Drive in Columbia, S.C.; 222 N Lafayette St. in Shelby, N.C. (Charlotte suburb); and 900 Trail Ridge Road in Aiken, S.C. (Augusta suburb). All five locations will offer IWG’s full suite of services, including private offices, coworking and collaboration spaces, meeting rooms and a host of tech services, including IT support. The new Carolinas locations are part of IWG’s plan to add more than 500 locations throughout the United States.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.